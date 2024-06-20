Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $224.98 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

