Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 186,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.