Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Up 10%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09). Approximately 24,250,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 3,178,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Superdry Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The firm has a market cap of £6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.72.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

