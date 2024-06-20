Synectics (LON:SNX) Trading Up 10.8%

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198.85 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.48). 118,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 27,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.71.

In related news, insider Andrew Lockwood bought 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £15,066.66 ($19,144.42). Insiders own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

