Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.59). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.
Taptica International Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Taptica International Company Profile
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
