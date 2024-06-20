Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.68

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.68 and last traded at $122.12, with a volume of 51188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.58.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

