Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 13.4%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02). 100,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 135,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Tasty Stock Down 13.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.17. The company has a market cap of £2.22 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Tasty Company Profile

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

