Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 135.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

