TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.81.

Shares of DRI opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $159.73. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,183,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,148,000 after purchasing an additional 202,139 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

