Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,396 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 859,440 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after buying an additional 799,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

