Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $89,855,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,351.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 138,650 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.