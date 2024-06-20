TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 190,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 217,021 shares.The stock last traded at $5.81 and had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $613.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,554,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 206,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.