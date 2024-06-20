TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.50

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 8953365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

