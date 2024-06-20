Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $184.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $589.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.