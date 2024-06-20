Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $207.69 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $221.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.38. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.