The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $725.33

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 725.33 ($9.22) and traded as low as GBX 712.27 ($9.05). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 716 ($9.10), with a volume of 445,444 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 722.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £635.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3,409.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon Davis purchased 1,333 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,997.50 ($12,703.30). 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

