The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Announces Dividend of GBX 33

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,680 ($59.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,006.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,824.69. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,634 ($46.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,360 ($68.11). The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.34, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,698 ($59.70) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($19,042.72). Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.90) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,620.67 ($58.71).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

