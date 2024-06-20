The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

