The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 99,642 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,024,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,746,027.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

