The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from The Foschini Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The Foschini Group Trading Up 11.7 %
The Foschini Group stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The Foschini Group has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.28.
The Foschini Group Company Profile
