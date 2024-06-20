The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GBX opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

