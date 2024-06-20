The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Down 10.4%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). 256,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 114,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.45.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.

