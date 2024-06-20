The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Down 10.4%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). 256,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 114,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on The Mission Group
The Mission Group Trading Up 1.4 %
About The Mission Group
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Mission Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.