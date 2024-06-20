The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director George Mcconnell Daniel Sells 5,665 Shares

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10.
NWC stock opened at C$41.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The North West Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$29.58 and a 1 year high of C$43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.60.
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
