The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer John King Sells 5,230 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of North West stock opened at C$41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The North West Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$43.79.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. North West’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWC

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.