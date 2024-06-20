The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.84.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

