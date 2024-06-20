The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $4,811,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,237,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $748,722,000 after buying an additional 248,489 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,632,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $132,306,000 after buying an additional 1,103,215 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

