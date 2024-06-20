The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $4,811,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,237,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $748,722,000 after acquiring an additional 248,489 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,632,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,215 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

