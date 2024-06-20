Todd Berard Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Todd Berard sold 345 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $7,514.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Todd Berard sold 73 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,619.14.

On Thursday, April 18th, Todd Berard sold 332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $5,082.92.

On Monday, April 15th, Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Todd Berard sold 515 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $9,264.85.

BLFS stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.80. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 205.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $223,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

