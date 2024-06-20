Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.87

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and traded as low as $32.61. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 91,677 shares traded.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

