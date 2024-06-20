Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 650 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,616,000 after acquiring an additional 817,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $159.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.92.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.