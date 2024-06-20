Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Lindsay by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lindsay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 137,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 116,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNN

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.