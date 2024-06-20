Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.
State Street Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
State Street Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
