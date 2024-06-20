Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 463 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

