Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 504 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

View Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE COR opened at $237.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.43. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.