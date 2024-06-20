Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

