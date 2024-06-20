Tompkins Financial Corp Has $113,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $588.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $590.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

