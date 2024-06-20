Tompkins Financial Corp Has $117,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 73.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 228,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 97,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,616,000 after acquiring an additional 129,519 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.