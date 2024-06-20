Tompkins Financial Corp Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 952,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,502 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 837,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,192,000 after purchasing an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

