Tompkins Financial Corp Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

Snap-on stock opened at $269.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.72.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,314. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.