Tompkins Financial Corp Has $148,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMC opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

