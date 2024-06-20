Tompkins Financial Corp Has $171,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 358,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

