Tompkins Financial Corp Has $212,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $59,418,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 314,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 210,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $146.82 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

