Tompkins Financial Corp Has $281,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 102.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.3 %

HWM stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

