Tompkins Financial Corp Has $59,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $420.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $420.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.35.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

