Tompkins Financial Corp Has $91,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $192.78 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

