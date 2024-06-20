Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 12.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Booking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $47,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,973.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,689.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,588.71. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,605.00 and a 12-month high of $3,989.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.