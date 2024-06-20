Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $66.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $68.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

