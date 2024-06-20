Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,514,000 after buying an additional 326,178 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.