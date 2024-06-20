Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 227.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

