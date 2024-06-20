Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,669,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 950,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,609,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 911.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 138,342 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

